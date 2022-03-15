RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore judge orders new…

Baltimore judge orders new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”

Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn signed an order Monday mandating that Baltimore police send evidence in the case against Adnan Syed within 15 days to a California crime lab, news outlets reported.

Last week, prosecutors and Syed’s defense both signed a motion seeking a retest of some items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high school classmates who had dated.

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.

Authorities have maintained Lee struggled in a car with Syed before her death. In the latest motion, Syed’s attorney argued that in such circumstances, a killer would have to be in close proximity to the victim. The motion requested testing the evidence for the presence of DNA.

Syed’s defense approached the state’s attorney’s office’s sentencing review unit about Syed’s case, the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. As the case was reviewed for a possible resentencing, it became clear that it would be appropriate to pursue additional forensic testing, which wasn’t available during the original investigation or trial, prosecutors said. The Juvenile Restoration Act, which passed last year, allows those convicted as juveniles to request a sentence modification after serving at least 20 years in prison.

The Office of the Attorney General oversaw the DNA analysis of evidence in Syed’s case in 2018 and none of the samples tested positive of Syed. His defense argued that was proof he didn’t kill Lee, but prosecutors disagreed. Items being tested under this order weren’t tested during the attorney general’s review.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

Serial

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up