Maryland man pleads guilty to bribing Army researcher

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges that he bribed an Army research biologist in exchange for projects being awarded to his company.

Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old John R. Conigliaro of Kingsville pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Conigliaro was accused of bribing a research biologist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center at the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

According to the guilty plea, Conigliaro paid more than $95,000 in bribes from 2012 to 2019 and the biologist directed more than $1 million in contracts to Conigliaro’s business.

