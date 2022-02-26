CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Maryland man pleads guilty to bribing Army researcher

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:06 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges that he bribed an Army research biologist in exchange for projects being awarded to his company.

Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old John R. Conigliaro of Kingsville pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Conigliaro was accused of bribing a research biologist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center at the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

According to the guilty plea, Conigliaro paid more than $95,000 in bribes from 2012 to 2019 and the biologist directed more than $1 million in contracts to Conigliaro’s business.

