Police: Baltimore city truck used in ATM theft attempt

Officials say a Baltimore city public works employee used a city truck in an attempt to steal an ATM in Baltimore County last week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Officials say a Baltimore city public works employee used a city truck in an attempt to steal an ATM in Baltimore County last week.

News outlets report that county police said officers responding to a report of a burglary in Owings Mills early on Dec. 29 found a white truck backed up to an ATM with chains wrapped around it.

A man, identified as Kirk Parker Jr., fled, but police say he was arrested after a short chase. Parker is charged with theft, malicious destruction of property and other offenses.

He’s being held without bond.

Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford truck registered to the city, but the city emblem and front license plate were taped over.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.