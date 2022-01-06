ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Police: Baltimore city truck used in ATM theft attempt

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:52 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Officials say a Baltimore city public works employee used a city truck in an attempt to steal an ATM in Baltimore County last week.

News outlets report that county police said officers responding to a report of a burglary in Owings Mills early on Dec. 29 found a white truck backed up to an ATM with chains wrapped around it.

A man, identified as Kirk Parker Jr., fled, but police say he was arrested after a short chase. Parker is charged with theft, malicious destruction of property and other offenses.

He’s being held without bond.

Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford truck registered to the city, but the city emblem and front license plate were taped over.

