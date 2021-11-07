HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
7 injured after mass-casualty shooting in Baltimore

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 9:51 PM

A mass-casualty shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left seven people wounded, including a minor, on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Baltimore police said the series of shootings took place on Nov. 28 around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Montford Avenue. Police were called out to investigate after receiving multiple shot-spotter alerts.

When they got to the area, they found 24, 28, 23 and 28-year-old men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old boy who had suffered several gunshot wounds to the body was found on Chester Avenue. Police said they were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

A little while later, two men, 38 and 30 years old, walked into an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Both said they were shot on North Montford Avenue.

Baltimore police said Eastern District Shooting detectives assumed control of the investigation. Those with information are being asked to call 410-396-2433.

The shooting follows several incidents of gun violence on Saturday in Baltimore that left four people wounded.

In the early hours of Nov. 27, at roughly 1:29 a.m., police officers confirmed a shooting on Greenmount avenue. They found an unidentified male, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to their left leg. After being transported to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

About 10 minutes later, Eastern District patrol officers responded to a walk-in shooting at a nearby hospital. A 28-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and stomach.

Saturday night, at about 10:34 p.m., officers responded to shooting reports and discovered a 35-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to their back. He is listed in stable condition.

Finally, and least recently, on Friday at roughly 11:35 p.m., officers located a 46-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in his legs and abdomen. While that victim is listed in stable condition, police said that they are “being uncooperative with detectives.”

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

