State wants school’s funds back after scheme revealed

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 3:59 PM

BALTIMORE — Maryland education officials are asking Baltimore schools to return funds awarded to a high school after the revelation that administrators inflated enrollment.

The school system released a report Thursday on an investigation that found Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts administrators also pressured teachers to change grades and scheduled students for classes that didn’t exist.

Calling the findings “deeply troubling,” Maryland State Department of Education spokeswoman Lora Rakowski said in a statement Friday that the wrongdoing will need to be rectified.

News outlets report that Rakowski said the state is typically reimbursed in cases where ineligible students are identified.

City school officials say they’re working with the state to take corrective actions.

