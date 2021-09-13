Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Anchors aweigh: Cruise ship prepped to leave Baltimore port

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 5:15 AM

BALTIMORE — Cruise ship passengers readied to leave Baltimore’s port for the first time in 18 months this weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Carnival Pride welcomed 1,500 passengers for a weeklong voyage to the Bahamas that was starting Sunday.

The Pride is operating at 70% capacity. All passengers had to be fully vaccinated, with some exceptions, and also had to get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding.

Ship guests must wear face masks in elevators and certain indoor areas.

The Pride is Carnival’s ninth ship to welcome passengers back since the pandemic halted cruise operations in March 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

