Alleged Baltimore gang leader mistakenly released, back in custody

Federal authorities mistakenly released the alleged leader of a Crips gang in Baltimore last week, but he's back in custody.

Trayvon Hall was serving a three-year sentence for a gun conviction when he was indicted on racketeering charges last year.

Federal prosecutors said Hall led the Baccwest Eight Tray Gangsters and the indictment alleged that he committed a murder and the crew he ran engaged in street violence and witness intimidation.

Hall was ordered detained pending trial in the racketeering conspiracy, but The Baltimore Sun reports that when his gun conviction sentence ended last week the U.S. Marshals released him.

Defense attorney Jose Molina says Hall was on the street from Thursday until Tuesday.

