Officials seek federal resources to fight Baltimore crime

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen signed the letter, along with Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of Baltimore’s congressional delegation are asking for more federal resources to fight crime in Baltimore.

They made the request in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday. The officials say while Baltimore has high crime rates, federal law enforcement levels are “significantly smaller than those located in neighboring jurisdictions.”

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen signed the letter, along with Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume.

They do not cite specific figures regarding staffing levels, but say Washington, D.C., has a “significantly larger” number of federal agents investigating violent crime.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.