Officials seek federal resources to fight Baltimore crime

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 10:19 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of Baltimore’s congressional delegation are asking for more federal resources to fight crime in Baltimore.

They made the request in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday. The officials say while Baltimore has high crime rates, federal law enforcement levels are “significantly smaller than those located in neighboring jurisdictions.”

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen signed the letter, along with Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume.

They do not cite specific figures regarding staffing levels, but say Washington, D.C., has a “significantly larger” number of federal agents investigating violent crime.

