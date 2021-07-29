2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Police: 2 kids found dead during traffic stop

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 3:29 PM

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say two children were found dead during a traffic stop.

In a press release, police say officers stopped the car just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex and during the stop, officers found the bodies of two children.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and the children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

