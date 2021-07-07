Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore grandmother back home…

Baltimore grandmother back home after being arrested for not answering her phone

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Baltimore grandmother is back home after being arrested for violating parole by turning her phone off during a computer class.

Gwen Levi, 76, was serving a multi-decade sentence for drug conspiracy when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Under a Trump administration decision, more than 24,000 nonviolent inmates were allowed to serve the rest of their sentences in home confinement last year, part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.

Levi was one of the thousands of inmates chosen.

Things were uneventful for her, until she attended a word processing class earlier this year.

According to Levi’s attorney, she had been approved to take the class, but when she went to the 2.5-hour course, she turned her phone off.

As fate would have it, it was during that time period when an officer was trying to call and check in on her.

When Levi did not respond after numerous calls, it was considered a violation of her parole and she was arrested.

In its report, the Federal Bureau of Prisons deemed her lack of response an escape.

Her attorney had filed a request for a compassionate release and on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow granted that request, allowing Levi to return to home confinement.

In her four-page ruling, Chasanow noted that Levi had done well in home confinement previously.

She also noted Levi’s age and medical history as a cancer patient in her decision.

Michelle Murillo

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up