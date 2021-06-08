Lawsuit over lockdown after detective’s death settled

A court filing shows Baltimore officials and the ACLU of Maryland have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a six-day neighborhood lockdown in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of a detective.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A court filing shows Baltimore officials and the ACLU of Maryland have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a six-day neighborhood lockdown in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of a detective.

News outlets report Tuesday that details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it includes “monetary and non-monetary terms” that include provisions the parties are asking the court to enforce.

The 2019 suit filed on behalf of four residents aimed to block the department from enacting future lockdowns.

Residents from a six-square-block of Harlem Park were subjected to stops and questioning and even required permission to enter or leave their homes.

Det. Sean Suiter was found dead just before he was set to testify about corrupt colleagues.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.