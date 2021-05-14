CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Several injured in gas explosion in Baltimore County

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 5:41 PM

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Several people have been injured, one critically, in a gas explosion in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Sun reports Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman said authorities at the scene are assessing the number injured and the extent of the damages after the explosion in Pikesville on Friday.

The department posted on its Twitter page that several vehicles and structures were involved, and the newspaper reported that there was a fire in the street.

The fire department also said Baltimore Gas & Electric was summoned to the scene and that utility crews were working to shut off gas to the area.

