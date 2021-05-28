Baltimore police investigate detective’s homicide photo post

Baltimore police officials say they’re reviewing whether a longtime homicide detective violated department policy in a social media post with a graphic photo of a homicide victim.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Sgt. Robert F. Cherry tweeted the photo of a man on a sidewalk with a large gash on his forehead early Friday.

He commented that it “is but one of many incidents of violence in Baltimore city that our police officers deal with.” He urged people to call police with tips.

Multiple elected officials called on Cherry to remove the post. It has since been deleted.

A department spokeswoman says the matter was referred to the Public Integrity Bureau.

