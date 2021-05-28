CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police investigate detective's…

Baltimore police investigate detective’s homicide photo post

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officials say they’re reviewing whether a longtime homicide detective violated department policy in a social media post with a graphic photo of a homicide victim.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Sgt. Robert F. Cherry tweeted the photo of a man on a sidewalk with a large gash on his forehead early Friday.

He commented that it “is but one of many incidents of violence in Baltimore city that our police officers deal with.” He urged people to call police with tips.

Multiple elected officials called on Cherry to remove the post. It has since been deleted.

A department spokeswoman says the matter was referred to the Public Integrity Bureau.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

As more agencies reevaluate telework, OMB sets mid-July deadline to finalize office reentry plans

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up