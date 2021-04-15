Three Baltimore teenagers charged in fatal carjacking

Three teenagers have been charged by Baltimore police in connection with a fatal carjacking.

The Baltimore Sun reports one of the suspects is a 13-year-old girl. According to police, 41-year-old Fabian Mendez was carjacked while going to work on April 2.

A police officer who was in the area saw the victim being assaulted. Three suspects jumped into the car and attempted to flee, and the driver struck and dragged Mendez several blocks.

The patrol officer was able to catch one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy who has been charged as an adult.

Police announced Wednesday that a second 16-year-old and the 13-year-old girl were arrested in the incident.

