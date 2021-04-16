Baltimore is seeing ‘deeply concerning’ rise of COVID cases

Coronavirus cases are spiking in the city of Baltimore and are outpacing every county in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the cases are also rivaling an infection level not seen since the winter peak.

The reasons aren’t entirely clear. But data suggest the pandemic could worsen before it gets better.

State and local health officials are urging people to mask up, practice social distancing and get tested if they’ve possibly been exposed.

Health officials said the recent rise in new cases is deeply concerning, particularly among residents under 70.

Increased mobility among residents as well as less vigilance around social distancing and mask wearing appear to be contributing factors.

