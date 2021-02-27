CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Girl, men wounded during Baltimore daytime shootout

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:09 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland’s largest city says a 10-year-old girl and two adults were shot as a daylight gunfight in Baltimore occurred between two groups of men.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference that an argument began Saturday afternoon, leading several men to fire at each other.

Two male adults and the youth went to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance about what happened.

Mayor Brandon Scott was frustrated by the gun violence, saying “grown men don’t settle their beef by shooting people.”

