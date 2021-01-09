INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-student arrested in death…

Ex-student arrested in death of Dunbar assistant principal

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Baltimore County say a former student of the Dunbar High School assistant principal found shot to death in his home last month has been arrested and charged in his death.

The Baltimore Sun reports county police and court records show 23-year-old Zayeed Quinton Abdul-Muhaimin is charged with robbing and shooting Shelton Justin Stanley, whose body was found in his Pikesville home on Dec. 28.

An autopsy determined that Stanley had been shot multiple times with a shotgun. A warrant was issued on Dec. 30, and Abdul-Muhaimin was arrested on Monday, though it was not disclosed until Friday afternoon.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up