Ex-student arrested in death of Dunbar assistant principal

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Baltimore County say a former student of the Dunbar High School assistant principal found shot to death in his home last month has been arrested and charged in his death.

The Baltimore Sun reports county police and court records show 23-year-old Zayeed Quinton Abdul-Muhaimin is charged with robbing and shooting Shelton Justin Stanley, whose body was found in his Pikesville home on Dec. 28.

An autopsy determined that Stanley had been shot multiple times with a shotgun. A warrant was issued on Dec. 30, and Abdul-Muhaimin was arrested on Monday, though it was not disclosed until Friday afternoon.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.

