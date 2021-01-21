INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Baltimore to resume indoor, outdoor dining on Friday

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 12:02 AM

BALTIMORE — The mayor of Baltimore says the city’s restaurants can resume indoor and outdoor dining at limited capacities starting at the end of the week.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Brandon Scott’s announcement comes six weeks after the city shut down on-site dining.

However, the limited reopening, which starts at 6 a.m. Friday, will require customers to limit their stay to one hour, and they must sign their names upon entering and leaving.

In announcing that the ban would be lifted, Scott cites Baltimore’s declining coronavirus caseload and a decrease in hospitalizations for lifting the ban.

