Baltimore delays ban on single-use plastic bags

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 6:23 PM

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore has delayed implementing its ban on single-use plastic bags, citing economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports the ban was supposed to go into effect next week, but will now be implemented on July 9.

Mayor Brandon Scott says it’s not responsible to implement the ban right now because both residents who are out of work and local businesses are hurting due to the pandemic.

Scott’s executive order says the ban could be pushed back further, but will take effect no later than 30 days after the end of the governor’s coronavirus state of emergency expires.

