National Civil Rights Museum president resigns for new Baltimore post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee is looking for a new leader. The Memphis-based museum said Thursday that Terri Lee Freeman has resigned as president after serving in that role since 2014.

Freeman led the museum through the 50th anniversary of the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2018. The museum is located on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where King was killed while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

The Baltimore Sun reports Freeman has been named executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore.

