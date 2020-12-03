CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Commission faults Baltimore police leadership over scandal

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 11:00 AM

BALTIMORE — A state commission that is investigating the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force scandal has concluded there were leadership failures at the department’s highest levels.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the commission also recommended changes to Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

The Commission to Restore Trust in Policing released a 184-page report. Its investigation saw “little evidence” that integrity was a top priority even while top Baltimore Police officials said that it was paramount.

Investigators also faulted the department for not taking serious steps to investigate the scandal after it became public. Authorities said the gun task force was a rogue police unit that committed brazen robberies and other illegal activities.

