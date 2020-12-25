Baltimore mayor appoints city’s 1st chief equity officer

Baltimore’s mayor has appointed the city’s first cabinet-level official tasked with advancing equity across all agencies, board and commissions.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has appointed the city’s first cabinet-level official tasked with advancing equity across all agencies, board and commissions.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott this week announced acting city solicitor Dana Moore will serve as chief equity officer and lead the existing Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

Moore’s new responsibilities include upholding local and federal civil rights and wage laws, as well as providing oversight of the Baltimore Police Department.

Scott also announced that attorney Jim Shea will succeed Moore as city solicitor. Shea, chairman emeritus of the Venable law firm, will lead the law department and sit on the city’s spending board.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.