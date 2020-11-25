HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Ransomware attack forces Baltimore Co. public schools to close

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 25, 2020, 1:25 PM

The Baltimore County public system was affected by a ransomware attack Wednesday, shuttering the system and closing classrooms right before Thanksgiving.

BCPS officials confirmed the attack in a morning tweet.

“BCPS can now confirm we were the victim of a Ransomeware [sic] attack that caused systemic interruption to network information systems.”

The school system said its technology team is “working to address the situation” and warns against using any public school devices.

As of 1:20 p.m., the county school system’s website remained offline.

