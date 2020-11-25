Ransomware attack forces Baltimore Co. public schools to close

Baltimore County Public Schools was hit by a ransomware attack Wednesday, shuttering the system and closing classrooms right before Thanksgiving.

BCPS officials confirmed the attack in a morning tweet.

“BCPS can now confirm we were the victim of a Ransomeware [sic] attack that caused systemic interruption to network information systems.”

The school system said its technology team is “working to address the situation” and warns against using any public school devices.

As of 1:20 p.m., the county school system’s website remained offline.