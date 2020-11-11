Police identify man killed by officers in alleged shootout

Baltimore police have identified a man who was fatally shot by authorities after he allegedly fired at plainclothes officers.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a man who was fatally shot by authorities after he allegedly fired at plainclothes officers.

Police said 25-year-old Rodney Eubanks was shot and killed Monday after wounding Det. Brandon Bolt. Commissioner Michael Harrison said two officers from the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were surveying the area in an unmarked van on a domestic violence warrant.

Police said Eubanks drove by the van, got out of his car and began firing at the officers, hitting Bolt in the upper thigh. Bolt returned fire, hitting Eubanks several times.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said Eubanks wasn’t the person under surveillance.

