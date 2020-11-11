CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police identify man killed…

Police identify man killed by officers in alleged shootout

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 5:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a man who was fatally shot by authorities after he allegedly fired at plainclothes officers.

Police said 25-year-old Rodney Eubanks was shot and killed Monday after wounding Det. Brandon Bolt. Commissioner Michael Harrison said two officers from the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were surveying the area in an unmarked van on a domestic violence warrant.

Police said Eubanks drove by the van, got out of his car and began firing at the officers, hitting Bolt in the upper thigh. Bolt returned fire, hitting Eubanks several times.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said Eubanks wasn’t the person under surveillance.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up