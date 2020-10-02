Report: Baltimore mural removal wasn’t ‘racially motivated’

The Baltimore Office of the Inspector General has found that allegations a park ranger removed Black Lives Matter murals from a city space for “racially motivated” reasons were unsubstantiated.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the office launched an investigation after a July complaint alleged a ranger in Baltimore’s Patterson Park took down wooden panels with paintings showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, even after artists secured permits.

The Thursday report said the seasonal employee was fired because he twice engaged in actions while on-duty that were outside the scope of his authority.

The employee said the report proved the claims against him were false.

