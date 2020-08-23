‘Such a huge loss’: Morgan State University student dies in motorcycle crash

A student at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland died Saturday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a guardrail.

Maryland State Police said that Jordan Cofield, 20, was traveling north on I-795 when he took Exit 4 going toward Owings Mills Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

It was there police said that the speed Cofield was driving his motorcycle caused him to lose control, go off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. Cofield died from the crash, police said.

“R.I.P. my son, my heartbeat, my love,” Cofield’s mother, Chere M. Goode, wrote on Facebook early Sunday morning. “He had such a promising future ahead of him. Such a huge loss.”



The Baltimore native was a junior who played on Morgan State’s football team as well as ran track for the university. A statement from the university also said Cofield also held a 3.26 GPA as a Business Administration major, landing him on the Dean’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott said in the statement.

“This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”

Morgan State football coach Tyrone Wheatley said “Jordan was a tremendous STUDENT-Athlete, great teammate and will be missed by all.”