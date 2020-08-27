CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore suspends recycling pickup…

Baltimore suspends recycling pickup to focus on garbage

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Department of Public Works says it is suspending recycling pickup throughout the city through at least Nov. 1 to focus on its trash routes.

The Baltimore Sun says the department is citing shortages of workers and an overwhelming demand for service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Works acting director Matthew W. Garbark said in a statement that recycling drop-off centers would be set up in each of the city’s 14 districts for residents to dispose of their recycled products. Command centers would be established to oversee those centers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up