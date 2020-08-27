Baltimore suspends recycling pickup to focus on garbage

The department is citing shortages of workers and an overwhelming demand for service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Department of Public Works says it is suspending recycling pickup throughout the city through at least Nov. 1 to focus on its trash routes.

The Baltimore Sun says the department is citing shortages of workers and an overwhelming demand for service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Works acting director Matthew W. Garbark said in a statement that recycling drop-off centers would be set up in each of the city’s 14 districts for residents to dispose of their recycled products. Command centers would be established to oversee those centers.

