Police: At least 5 wounded in Baltimore street shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says at least five people were wounded in a streetcorner shooting.

He says an officer saw it happen and fired at the gunman, who got away. Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer patrolling in west Baltimore around 6:30 p.m. saw a man firing a “semi-automatic assault rifle.”

The official said it’s unclear whether the officer struck anybody. The officer wasn’t struck. Harrison said five victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

Police are investigating whether two others who later showed up at hospitals were wounded in the same shooting.

