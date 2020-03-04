Group sues Baltimore police, others for misconduct records

A group that advocates for improvements in Baltimore's criminal justice system has filed lawsuits in an effort to compel the release of police misconduct records.

The litigation is against the city’s police department, state’s attorney’s office and civilian watchdog panel.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that Baltimore Action Legal Team filed the three lawsuits.

Police personnel records in Maryland are off-limits from the public. But recent misconduct scandals have exposed how officials missed complaints against officers and other warning signs.

Matthew Zernhelt is the legal director of Baltimore Action Legal Team. He told the newspaper he has found exemptions that allow for some records to be made public.

