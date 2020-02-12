Ex-employee of Maryland hospital charged with sex offenses

A former employee of a hospital in Maryland has been charged with multiple sex offenses, including the assault of a patient.

ROSSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A former employee of a hospital in Maryland has been charged with multiple sex offenses, including the assault of a patient.

News outlets report police in Baltimore County on Monday announced the arrest of Donald Joseph Benson Jr. Court records show the 40-year-old Nottingham resident has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and other sex offenses.

The Baltimore Sun reports authorities allege Benson sexually abused a 15-year-old patient who was temporarily under his care at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville in 2016.

Police say the victim was identified after officers found sexually explicit images of the teen wearing a hospital bracelet.

