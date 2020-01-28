Police release body-cam video of 76-year-old woman’s arrest

Police in Baltimore County have released footage from a police officer's body-worn camera showing him using pepper spray, deploying a stun gun and pulling his service weapon as he tried to get a 76-year-old woman out of the way to arrest her granddaughter earlier this month.

The video of the Jan. 10 arrest became public Tuesday. The police response in Pikesville came under investigation after a TV station obtained cellphone video showing an officer throwing the woman to the ground. The video from the body-worn camera also shows the woman being thrown to the ground.

Below is the video of the arrest. (Editor’s note: The video contains strong language and images some might find disturbing.)

