Police arrest 16-year-old girl for violent threat against Baltimore high school

Baltimore police said the teen girl confessed to making the threats that were posted on social media against Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

The Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old girl for making what’s called “a threat of mass violence” against her high school this week.

Police said the girl, who is a student at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School (MERVO), made a threat against the school on social media. Police were notified Tuesday about the posted threat.

After an investigation, which involved Baltimore City School Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the girl was identified and arrested.

Police said she confessed to making the threats and is being held at the Baltimore Juvenile Booking Facility.

