Suspicious van forces evacuations in downtown Baltimore

A suspicious vehicle reportedly loaded with 1,000 gallons of gasoline was found in a parking garage near the city's Inner Harbor.

A portion of downtown Baltimore was evacuated Monday after a suspicious vehicle loaded with 1,000 gallons of gasoline was found in a parking garage near the city’s Inner Harbor.

First responders received a “threat” Monday morning of a suspicious vehicle parked at a building around the 100 block of East Pratt Street, said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. Around 1 p.m., buildings in the surrounding area had been evacuated, he added.

The vehicle, reportedly a white van, was said to be leaking fuel.

Several streets have been shut down as well, and Baltimore police advised drivers to steer clear of the area for now.

“We are currently investigating the situation, and just out of public safety and concern — in partnership with the Fire Department — are evacuating that area in a four-block radius,” said police Col. Sheree Briscoe.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Baltimore authorities in the investigation. WBAL-TV reported that bomb technicians and hazardous materials teams had entered the building just before 1 p.m., then deemed it safe for Fire Department personnel to go in.

Others in nearby buildings have been asked to shelter in place. The building at 100 East Pratt houses offices for T. Rowe Price as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Inner Harbor promenade is closed between the Science Center and the World Trade Center.

Additional road closures have been implemented downtown. Avoid the downtown area this afternoon and use alternate routes. https://t.co/JzYuoxWOxR — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) September 9, 2019

The road closures were causing traffic issues around downtown. Jen Palmisano, who was in the Bank of America building at the intersection of East Pratt and Charles, said it took her nearly an hour simply to get her car out of the parking garage.

“Right now I’m on Charles Street trying to get out of the city but as you can imagine it’s been about an hour and I’m still exactly where I was an hour ago. ”

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for further updates.

