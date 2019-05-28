Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl in Baltimore

12-year-old Heydi Chavarria, who went missing in Baltimore Tuesday, has been found.

An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Heydi Chavarria has been canceled.

The alert was issued just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night after Heydi disappeared from the 1700 block of McHenry Street in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was believed to be in the company of Oscar Jonatan Cruz, 23. The two were believed to be traveling in a 2003 silver Honda Accord, license plate number 8DM8821.

The Amber Alert was canceled just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

