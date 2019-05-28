202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Amber Alert canceled for…

Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl in Baltimore

By Hallie Mellendorf May 28, 2019 11:32 pm 05/28/2019 11:32pm
75 Shares

An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Heydi Chavarria has been canceled.

The alert was issued just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night after Heydi disappeared from the 1700 block of McHenry Street in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was believed to be in the company of Oscar Jonatan Cruz, 23. The two were believed to be traveling in a 2003 silver Honda Accord, license plate number 8DM8821.

The Amber Alert was canceled just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
amber alert Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

11 places to go for outdoor dining in DC

Here are some local places to check out if you're looking to dine alfresco. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!