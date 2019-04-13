Baltimore’s top cop to new officers: The country is watching

Baltimore's newest police officers are taking to the streets with the words of their top cop ringing in their ears: the country is watching this department.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police commissioner Michael Harrison welcomed a new academy class of 26 city officers and three school officers on Friday. The graduation was the first for Harrison as Baltimore’s police commissioner since his swearing-in last month.

The Baltimore Police Department is under a federal consent decree requiring sweeping reforms. Last year, the city again saw more than 300 homicides.

The latest class of 29 officers includes 13 white men, eight African American men, three African American women, and five Hispanic men.

Harrison said he’s proud that they stepped up to do the same thing that he’s called to do.

