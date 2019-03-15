At least 5 train cars derailed in Baltimore; no injuries reported

No one was injured after several train cars derailed in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday. See photos of the derailment.

No injuries were reported after a CSX train derailed in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.

The train derailed at 1911 Falls Road, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

At least five train cars derailed, all of which were empty and do not appear to pose any hazard.

Several roads in the area are closed and drivers are asked to take alternative routes, Baltimore police said.

The train derailed near Baltimore’s main train station and numerous well-traveled streets. But the bridge where it derailed was in an industrial area where pedestrians and traffic are not commonplace, The Associated Press reported.

No injuries were reported after at least five train cars derailed in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday. (Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.