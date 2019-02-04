A shooting outside the University of Maryland Medical Center left an employee critically injured on Monday morning, police said.

WASHINGTON — A shooting outside the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore left an employee critically injured on Monday morning, police said.

One person is in custody after a shooting occurred in the 600 block of West Redwood Street around 7:15 a.m., leaving a 24-year-old male employee of the School of Medicine in critical condition and on life support.

“Once at the location, officers found a 24 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his face and buttocks,” Baltimore Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said. “The victim is currently being treated for his injuries at the hospital.”

Police believe the victim and suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, appeared to have known each other, noting an “early indication of some commonality.” A police investigation was ongoing late Monday morning.

While the medical center was placed on lockdown, the hospital’s operations were not impacted and patient treatment continued as normal. Lt. Col. Kevin Jones with the Baltimore Police said the incident was an isolated event and the general public were not at risk.

“This one is as close to home as it has ever been,” Dr. Thomas Scalia said. “We’re still in there doing the absolute best we can.”

