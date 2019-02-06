202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore panel OK's $275K…

Baltimore panel OK’s $275K salary for police leader nominee

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 3:08 pm 02/06/2019 03:08pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s spending board has voted to approve a $275,000 annual salary for the city’s police commissioner nominee.

The Wednesday vote by the Board of Estimates comes as former New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison is preparing to lead Baltimore’s troubled force. The City Council is expected to vote on Harrison’s nomination next month. He’s due to start as acting commissioner next week.

He’s widely expected to be authorized by the council, but he gets a year’s pay even if he’s rejected. He’s already resigned from the top police job in New Orleans to move to Baltimore.

Harrison’s salary is over 25 percent higher than the most recent permanent commissioner’s. He’d also be eligible for 3 percent pay hikes per year as well as “incentive increases” for any crime reductions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500