Amber Alert canceled for 2 Baltimore Co. children

WASHINGTON — Two children who were reported missing in Gwynn Oak, Maryland, have been located unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 3-year-old girl Avi F. Smith and 1-year-old boy Semi Smith, who were last seen on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. at 4600 Liberty Heights Ave.

Baltimore police believe they may have been abducted by 28-year-old Jessica Monae Preston, who was arrested early Sunday morning in Howard County.

