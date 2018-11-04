202
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Baltimore Co. children

By Abigail Constantino November 4, 2018 3:34 am 11/04/2018 03:34am
WASHINGTON — Two children who were reported missing in Gwynn Oak, Maryland, have been located unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 3-year-old girl Avi F. Smith and 1-year-old boy Semi Smith, who were last seen on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. at 4600 Liberty Heights Ave.

Baltimore police believe they may have been abducted by 28-year-old Jessica Monae Preston, who was arrested early Sunday morning in Howard County.

 

