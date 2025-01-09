Baltimore WR Zay Flowers won’t play against Pittsburgh this week after injuring his knee

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers will miss this weekend's playoff game against Pittsburgh after injuring his knee in the regular-season finale.

“Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week, so he’ll get started again next week,” coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. “We’ll move forward with the guys we have, and we’re excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else.”

Flowers was hurt during a 35-10 victory over Cleveland last weekend that clinched the AFC North title for Baltimore. The second-year receiver made the Pro Bowl, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.

Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers’ injury was not expected to be season-ending, but now the Ravens need to advance for him to return.

“It’s going to be an opportunity. We’ll move guys around. Guys will play spots based on the game plan, and the ball will kind of go where it will go based on the way it unfolds, in terms of how they play us and kind of take what the defense gives you kind of opportunity,” Harbaugh said. “So, we have a lot of weapons, and Lamar (Jackson) will distribute that thing the way he sees fit, play to play.”

Baltimore drafted Flowers in the first round in 2023, and he quickly became an elusive, shifty receiving threat for Jackson. Even without Flowers, the Ravens have two impressive pass-catching tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, plus receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine TDs this season.

“We still have all of our plays,” Harbaugh said. “Guys will be doing them that we feel are best suited to do the different jobs in this game against the opponent we’re playing.”

Flowers was the only player ruled out on Baltimore’s injury report Thursday. Running back Justice Hill was a full participant in practice after he had a concussion last month and missed the final two regular-season games.

