Giants QB Tommy DeVito sustains a concussion and is replaced by Tim Boyle against the Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito sustained a concussion in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return for the second half.

The Giants announced DeVito was being evaluated for a concussion as the teams left the field for halftime with the Ravens ahead 21-7. He ruled out at the start of the second half.

On the Giants next to last possession, DeVito led a 13-play, 80-yard drive that Devin Singletary capped with a 2-yard run. Late in the drive, Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was called for a roughing the passer penalty, although it is not certain that was the play on which DeVito was hurt.

Recently signed Tim Boyle took the final snap of the first half — his first with the Giants — and started the second.

DeVito finished 10 of 13 for 68 yards. He was sacked twice.

Boyle, who started his NFL career with the Packers in 2019, is the fourth quarterback to take snaps for the Giants this season. Long-time starter Daniel Jones was released on Nov. 22 after being benched. DeVito started against Tampa Bay and hurt his forearm. Drew Lock started the next two games, but injured a heel last week against New Orleans. DeVito started Sunday before Boyle took over.

