Giants face challenge in hosting Ravens, trying to end 8-game skid

Baltimore (8-5) at New York Giants (2-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 16.

Against the spread: Ravens 6-6-1; Giants 4-9.

Series record: Ravens lead 5-3.

Last meeting: Giants beat the Ravens 24-20 on Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Last week: Ravens had a bye; Giants lost to Saints 14-11.

Ravens: overall (1), rush (2), pass (5), scoring (3)

Ravens defense: overall (22), rush (1), pass (32), scoring (23)

Giants offense: overall (26), rush (15), pass (28), scoring (32)

Giants defense: overall (16), rush (29), pass (6), scoring (T14)

Turnover differential: Raven plus-2; Giants minus-8.

Ravens player to watch

K Justin Tucker is having the worst season of his outstanding career, and the potentially windy conditions in East Rutherford could post another challenge for him. Baltimore would love to see some signs that he’s rounding into form as the playoffs draw closer.

Giants player to watch

QB Tommy DeVito. He is probably going to get his second start of the season with Drew Lock in a walking boot. The New Jersey product didn’t do much in a 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay in his first start. He was 21 of 31 for 189 yards and no touchdowns.

Key matchup

Playing without Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence and fellow defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the young line held its own against Alvin Kamara and the Saints last week, limiting the team to 92 yards rushing on 33 carries. Slowing down the league’s No. 1 offense and No. 2 running game led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be a lot tougher.

Key injuries

Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman (knee) practiced this week, and Balticmore is generally pretty healthy following its open date. NT Michael Pierce (calf) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) practiced as well.

Giants: CB Deonte Banks (ribs), ILB Bobby Okereke (back), Nunez-Roches (shoulder-neck), T Chris Hubbard (knee), CB Dru Phillips (shoulder), LT Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) all missed last week and could be out again. … QB Drew Lock (heel), LG Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle) and CB Tre Hawkins (back) were hurt in the game. Hawkins and S Tyler Nubin (ankle) were placed on injured reserve. Runyan is week to week. Lock is unlikely. T Evan Neal (hip-ankle), T Josh Ezeudu (knee), S Dane Belton (knee), WR Malik Nabers (hip), DL Jordon Riley (knee) are on the injury report.

Series notes

The Giants have won the past three games, including the most recent one in Brian Daboll’s first season as coach. The Ravens won the biggest game, beating New York 34-7 in the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 28, 2001.

Stats and stuff

The Ravens are coming off a bye week. … Baltimore averages an NFL-leading 422.5 yards of offense. … Jackson has had an NFL-best eight games of two or more touchdown passes and no interceptions. He’s had no picks in 6 of 7 road games this season. … WR Zay Flowers leads the team with 74 catches. … Mark Andrews is tied for second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. … LB Roquan Smith aims for his fourth game in a row with at least 11 tackles. He is tied for fifth in the league with 121 tackles. … LB Kyle Van Noy recovered a fumble for touchdown in his only game against the Giants. … LB Odafe Oweh has had a sack in his past two road games. … Nabers leads the Giants with 80 catches, 819 yards and three touchdown receptions. Fellow rookie RB Tyrone Tracy leads the team with 664 yards rushing and five TDs. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson is second behind Nabers with 67 catches. The Giants are the only team with two players with at least 67 receptions. … The Giants have an NFL-low eight touchdown receptions. … Nubin led all rookies with 97 tackles before going on IR. … Hawkins had an interception last week, the Giants’ first since the season opener. … OLB Brian Burns had a sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble against the Saints. …. ILB Micah McFadden had a team-high 11 tackles, including five for losses last week. He is the fifth player in the past five seasons with five TFLs in one game. … OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux had sack and two TFLs last week.

Fantasy tip

Ravens RB Derrick Henry. He rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in only road game against the Giants. He is tied for the NFL lead with 15 overall TDs, 13 rushing. The 30-year-old is second in the league with 1,407 yards rushing and 1,532 yards from scrimmage.

