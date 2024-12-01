Live Radio
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is inactive for Philadelphia’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 3:34 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is inactive for Sunday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury.

Smith will miss a second straight game for the Eagles. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Baltimore also has a couple of notable inactives. Safety Marcus Williams is a healthy scratch, and pass-rushing standout Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is out as well.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) is active for the Ravens. He’s been on injured reserve for the past four games.

