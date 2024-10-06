Bengals OT Amarius Mims carted off the field with a left leg injury

Cincinnati right tackle Amarius Mims was carted off the field Sunday with a left ankle injury and his return was questionable.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 06: Amarius Mims #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals is carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Andy Lyons)

Mims, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2024, was injured in the third quarter on a running play to Chase Brown against the Baltimore Ravens. He had to be helped up and into the cart.

Mims was moved into a starting role when right tackle Trent Brown was lost to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.

Cody Ford replaced Mims on Sunday.

