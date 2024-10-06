Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Bengals OT Amarius Mims…

Bengals OT Amarius Mims carted off the field with a left leg injury

The Associated Press

October 6, 2024, 3:14 PM

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 06: Amarius Mims #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals is carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Andy Lyons)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati right tackle Amarius Mims was carted off the field Sunday with a left ankle injury and his return was questionable.

Mims, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2024, was injured in the third quarter on a running play to Chase Brown against the Baltimore Ravens. He had to be helped up and into the cart.

Mims was moved into a starting role when right tackle Trent Brown was lost to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.

Cody Ford replaced Mims on Sunday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up