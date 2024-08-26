Sports betting roundup: Chiefs open NFL season next week with the best odds to win the Super Bowl

The NFL preseason is officially over and the next game on the schedule is the season opener between the Chiefs…

The NFL preseason is officially over and the next game on the schedule is the season opener between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City on Sept. 5 — a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game.

With the regular season coming, Kansas City has the best Super Bowl odds at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

The Chiefs are at +500, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +600. Baltimore follows at +1000 with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles rounding out the top five, both at +1200.

Trends of the Week

Going into the final week of the preseason, under bets were 26-7 (78%) in games. That changed this week when unders went 5-11.

In the final preseason game on Sunday night between the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, Washington won 20-10. The Patriots closed as 7-point favorites after opening as 2.5-point underdogs. In terms of money, 78% of the handle was on the Patriots to cover.

The Denver Broncos blew out the Arizona Cardinals 38-12 on Sunday to finish the preseason 3-0. The Broncos closed as 3-point favorites and took in 80% of the bets and 81% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

Upsets of the Week

Keegan Bradley was the last player in the field at the BMW Championship, and he won the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Bradey finished at 12 under, winning by one shot over Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns.

The 38-year-old Bradley was +10000 going into the tournament and received only 0.4% of the tickets and 0.5% of the money in pre-tournament outright winner betting.

In Week 0 college football betting, the underdogs went 4-0 against the spread. The biggest upset was Georgia Tech taking down Florida State 24-21. The Seminoles were 10.5-point favorites. They were also +3000 to win the College Football Playoff before the game and are now +6000.

Coming Up

With the final month of the MLB regular season approaching, the World Series odds haven’t changed all that much.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best odds to win at +350, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies (+500) and New York Yankees (+550).

Los Angeles has the best record in the National League at 78-53.

