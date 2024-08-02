Baltimore’s offensive line is in flux after the Ravens lost 3 starters in the offseason

Patrick Mekari's versatility could be an important asset for the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) shakes hands with center Nick Samac (61) during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) shakes hands with center Nick Samac (61) during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) —He’s shown he can play both tackle and guard, and the Ravens face some uncertainty at both of those positions.

“I just want to play, and I want to help the team,” Mekari said. “In whatever way that looks like, that’s up to the coaches and front office.”

Baltimore’s offensive line lost three starters this offseason, making that unit perhaps the biggest question facing the team in 2024. Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum is back at center and former All-Pro Ronnie Stanley returns at left tackle, but the other three spots are up in the air.

Coach John Harbaugh has said he’d like some clarity on the offensive line before the first preseason game, which is next Friday.

“You would love for that to be the case. Is that unrealistic? I don’t know, maybe, but that’s the best-case scenario,” Harbaugh said recently. “I don’t necessarily expect it to be the case — the game is a big deal. So, if you go into that first week with a good idea, and the game confirms everything, then you’d feel great, and you’re in a good spot. If you don’t, then you’re OK. You just keep working the guys in as you go.”

The Ravens traded tackle Morgan Moses, and guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson left as free agents. Baltimore took Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round of the draft, and some internal candidates might be ready for bigger roles.

Mekari has always had an important job for the Ravens — several, in fact. In addition to his ability to play guard and tackle, he can also fill in at center if need be. Harbaugh pointed out that his versatility may work against him in a way.

“He doesn’t get the chance always to lock down at one position,” Harbaugh said.

Last year, the Ravens used a seventh-round pick on Andrew Vorhees, who was on the mend from a torn ACL. He didn’t play at all last season, but now he’s an option at guard.

“Last 18 months, I had the opportunity to build a solid foundation,” Vorhees said. “It’s been great, being in the room all last year — having that opportunity. … Not a lot of guys get the opportunity to redshirt, like a lot of us kind of called my last year. So yes, it really felt like I put myself in a great position, and it’s paid off huge dividends so far.”

Another Baltimore lineman who has waited patiently for a bigger role is 6-foot-8, 380-pound Daniel Faalele, who has made one start in two NFL seasons. Previously a tackle, he’s also a possibility at guard now. And guard Ben Cleveland is back after starting a couple of games last season.

As for Mekari, he’s been able to focus a bit on right tackle — but that can always change.

“I do need the reps. Right now, they have me at right tackle, and that’s what I’m focusing on day to day,” he said. “But, when the time comes, and they ask me to move around and do other things, I’ve got to lock in on that position and get better there.”

NOTES: Linderbaum was sidelined Friday with what Harbaugh described as a minor soft tissue problem. He’s expected to be out Saturday as well.

