Ravens put running back Keaton Mitchell on physically unable to perform list because of knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens put running back Keaton Mitchell on the physically unable to perform list Monday.

Mitchell showed promise as a rookie in 2023 before a knee injury ended his season early. He had 396 yards on 47 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per attempt.

The Ravens signed Derrick Henry to bolster their backfield this offseason, but Mitchell’s speed and elusiveness can add a different element to their running game if he gets healthy.

The Ravens hold their first training camp practice for the full squad this coming Sunday.

