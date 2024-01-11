Panthers interview 2 Ravens coordinators for vacant head coaching position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have conducted virtual interviews with four potential head coaching candidates, including two from…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have conducted virtual interviews with four potential head coaching candidates, including two from the Baltimore Ravens.

Carolina interviewed Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Thursday. The Panthers also interviewed their own defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Carolina’s interim head coach, Chris Tabor, interviewed for the job on Wednesday. Tabor took over for Frank Reich, who was fired following a 1-10 start to the season.

Teams can conduct virtual interviews this week only with coaches working for teams that failed to make the playoffs, or teams with playoff byes. The Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have a bye. The Panthers finished with the league’s worst record at 2-15.

Virtual interviews with coaches working for teams playing this weekend can start three days after their teams’ games.

In-person interviews can’t begin until Jan. 22.

