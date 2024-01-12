Mark Andrews back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens after missing 6 games with an ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday after missing the…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday after missing the final six games of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end went on injured reserve after he was hurt early in a Nov. 16 game against Cincinnati. The Ravens officially designated Andrews to return to practice Friday.

“Did individual, that was it,” coach John Harbaugh said. “So we kind of ramp from there. We’ll get into next week and we’ll have a better idea.”

Andrews had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns this season. Baltimore was able to keep winning in his absence, and second-year tight end Isaiah Likely filled in admirably. Likely caught five TD passes in the final five games of the regular season.

“Everybody’s excited for Mark,” Harbaugh said. “You see him in the training room every day. He’s in the weight room, he’s in the meetings. Everybody kind of knew he was coming out and practicing. They’re happy for Mark. You always want to see one of the brothers back out there doing their thing.”

The Ravens have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.