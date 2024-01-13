Falcons interview Bengals’ Brian Callahan, 49ers’ Steve Wilks for head coaching job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two more candidates for their head coaching position, meeting virtually…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two more candidates for their head coaching position, meeting virtually with Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The club announced its interviews with Callahan and Wilks on Saturday after first discussing the job with Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The 39-year-old Callahan has spent five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, working with quarterback Joe Burrow on a team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the conference title game a year ago.

Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury in November. The Bengals finished 9-8, missing the playoffs.

Callahan previously served one season as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and two years in the same post with the Detroit Lions.

Callahan began his NFL coaching career with Denver in 2010, serving in a variety of roles for the Broncos.

The 54-year-old Wilks has coached in the NFL for 16 years. He was Arizona’s head coach in 2018 and stepped in as Carolina’s interim coach during the 2022 season.

A defensive specialist, Wilks has coached defensive backs for Chicago, the San Diego Chargers and the Panthers. He was promoted to defensive coordinator with Carolina in 2016, remaining in that role for two seasons before the Cardinals hired him.

Wilks was Cleveland’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and returned to Carolina in 2022 as secondary coach.

The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season.

Beginning on Jan. 22, teams may hold in-person interviews with coaches whose teams are no longer in the playoffs.

